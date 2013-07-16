Soon, Your Voice Will Be The Only Password You'll Ever Need

Being forced to remember a variety of passwords and answers to security questions is a very time consuming and difficult task.



Nunace, the voice recognition software company that helps power Apple’s Siri virtual assistant, just unveiled its latest voice biometrics platform.

The platform enables people to access their accounts using only their voice, instead of needing to remember PINs, passwords, and answers to obscure security questions.

“We’re trying to make interactions natural. the whole password, PIN, security question is very unnatural,” Nuance solutions marketing manager Brett Beranek told Business Insider. “We don’t have many interactions with our friends and colleagues where we start that interaction with an interrogation process. It’s just not natural. That’s not how we interact with humans.”

Right now, the main focus is on customer service experiences, like those you may have with your bank, cable provider, or wireless service provider over the phone.

For example, private banking firm Barclays Wealth’s customer service line listens to your voice to collect the unique characteristics that define it. It then creates a voiceprint to identify you in the future. Though, another option would be to enable the customer to say “My voice is my password” in order to gain access.

But Nuance’s voice biometrics platform has use cases for more than just customer service call centres, Beranek said. Its technology could easily be integrated into mobile apps, websites, smartphones, smartwatches — you name it.

