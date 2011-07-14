Nuance Unveils iPhone Voice Search App

The proliferation of mobile communications has spurred the development of speech recognition technology. Nuance, a voice recognition pioneer, will release an iPhone voice search app tomorrow.



Last month, Google made a voice search feature available for desktop computers. Voice recognition is also an important feature of Microsoft’s popular Kinect for Xbox 360.



