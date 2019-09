Nuance Unveils iPhone Voice Search App

The proliferation of mobile communications has spurred the development of speech recognition technology. Nuance, a voice recognition pioneer, will release an iPhone voice search app tomorrow.



Last month, Google made a voice search feature available for desktop computers. Voice recognition is also an important feature of Microsoft’s popular Kinect for Xbox 360.



Read more posts on Silicon Valley Blog ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.