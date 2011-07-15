Nuance's New App Hints At The Future Of Voice Control On iPhone

Photo: Apple

Today, Nuance released Dragon Go! to the masses, a voice search app that can find information for you, or launch an app you own if its relevant.Nuance is the company behind Dragon Dictation, and is rumoured to have been working with Apple.



iOS 5 came and went, but we still have some evidence Apple and Nuance were cooking something up.

We can’t help but wonder if this new app’s technology is related, because Apple already owns Siri, a company with amazing voice-recognition tech.

Dragon Go! app also reminds us a lot of a feature called “app shortcuts” coming to Windows Phone 7 Mango this fall. “App shortcuts” is a native Mango feature that enables you to tap a link inside Google to hop straight back into the relevant app on your phone to search movie listings, Amazon products, etc.

Using Nuance’s help, Apple could implement a similar feature, or even just use Nuance technology to say “launch Facebook app.”

Click here to download Dragon Go! for free from the App Store.

Don’t Miss: All The iPhone 5 rumours We Know About So Far

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.