This smart suitcase literally follows you around so you'll never have to drag or carry a bag again

At CES 2016, there’s no shortage of wacky smart home gadgets.

The biggest tech companies are unveiling everything from a TV screen you can roll up like a newspaper to a fridge that lets you see what’s inside without even opening the door.

One of the cooler things we’ve seen is a piece of smart luggage. NUA Robotics, an Israeli robotics company, has been showing off its smart suitcase prototype at CES this week.

The premise of the carry-on suitcase is that it connects via Bluetooth through a smartphone app, so you’ll always know where your suitcase is.

The suitcase itself has a built-in camera sensor, and it can follow you around on flat surfaces — like through an airport. If NUA Robotics’ suitcase goes to market, you might never have to drag your own luggage around by yourself ever again.

Besides being able to follow you around, the NUA carry-on suitcase promises to charge your devices, and it has an anti-theft alarm. (I can see the latter feature quickly backfiring, but it’s a nice idea.)

Play GIF Mashable This smart suitcase follows you around so you don’t have to drag it.

In addition, the company has wider hopes for its technology. Bluetooth pairing and built-in sensors could allow any number of devices to become automated. Think of the manual work you have to do at the store when you push around a shopping cart. If that becomes automated and connects to your phone via Bluetooth, it could just follow you around the store as you do your grocery shopping for the week.

While it’s not on the market yet, NUA says it’s hoping to have a piece of luggage available to customers in a year or so.

Mashable captured a video of the smart suitcase. Here’s what it’s like in action:

