Government Releases New Video Of The San Francisco Asiana Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released a new video of the crash landing of Asiana Flight 214 in San Francisco this summer.

Filmed from an airport camera, it shows the Boeing 777 coming in for landing. The jet’s tail strikes the ground, and the whole aircraft pitches up into the air.

Three people were killed and more than 180 injured in the accident, on July 6. At a hearing about the crash today, the NTSB released documents showing that the pilots knew their speed was too low as they approached the ground, and they tried to correct it in the moments before impact.

Here’s the video, uploaded to YouTube:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.