NTSB Says Brakes On NYC Train That Derailed Were Working Properly

Investigators didn’t find anything to indicate that the brakes on a train that derailed last weekend were not functioning properly, National Transportation Safety Board officials said at a press conference Tuesday.

After the Metro-North commuter train derailment that killed four people and injured at least 60 on Sunday, the engineer said the train’s brakes failed.

But the Metro-North mechanical department performed a proper brake test prior to the train leaving the station and there were no anomalies, officials said.

The train’s engineer also reportedly told investigators that he was “in a daze” before the train crashed, according to CNN.

The train was reportedly travelling at 82 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone when it derailed.

An alcohol test on the train’s operator came back negative.

