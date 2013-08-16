Investigators Have Found The 'Black Boxes' From The Alabama UPS Plane Crash

Investigators have found the “black boxes” from the UPS cargo plane that crashed in Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday morning, killing the two pilots on board.

The team was unable to recover them yesterday because the wreckage of the plane was still smouldering.

The term “black boxes” refers to the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. Both will help the team figure out what was happening in the Airbus A300 before it hit the ground short of the runway.

In the photos below, they look badly burned, but they are designed to withstand crashes and fire.

In a press conference yesterday, investigator Bob Sumwalt said that the pilots had not issued a distress call before crashing.

The NTSB will hold another press conference this afternoon to update the public on its findings so far.

