The NT News printed a few extra blank pages in today's paper as a gag about toilet paper panic buying

News Corp tabloid The NT News, known for its levity, has printed a few blank pages in today’s paper as a gag about Australia’s toilet paper panic buying.

“Run out of loo paper? The NT News cares,” the paper reads today. “That’s why we’ve printed an eight-page special liftout inside, complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency.”

Despite widely shared photos of empty supermarket shelves, there is no general supply shortage of loo rolls in Australia – so you’re unlikely to have to resort to today’s newspaper.

If you’re living in the Northern Territory and have found your local supermarket’s toilet paper stocks ravaged – you may have found brief reprieve.

Local News Corp tabloid, The NT News, has dutifully provided a purposefully blank eight-page liftout in Thursday’s paper which you could potentially use in a pinch during a quarantine situation.

YES, WE ACTUALLY DID PRINT IT #toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/jusP50ojYu — The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 4, 2020

The past week has seen examples of spree buying throughout Australian supermarkets, as shoppers concerned about the prospect of a coronavirus-driven shortage absolutely ravage supermarket shelves of precious loo rolls.

That kind of behaviour has led Woolworths to implement a four-unit limit on toilet paper purchases by individual customers, despite the fact the Retailers Association and others say there is no real risk of Australia actually seeing a toilet paper shortage.

Either way: if you’ve got today’s paper, you’re set for at least a few days, regardless of Australia’s supply situation.

