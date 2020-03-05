The NT News printed a few extra blank pages in today's paper as a gag about toilet paper panic buying

  • News Corp tabloid The NT News, known for its levity, has printed a few blank pages in today’s paper as a gag about Australia’s toilet paper panic buying.
  • “Run out of loo paper? The NT News cares,” the paper reads today. “That’s why we’ve printed an eight-page special liftout inside, complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency.”
  • Despite widely shared photos of empty supermarket shelves, there is no general supply shortage of loo rolls in Australia – so you’re unlikely to have to resort to today’s newspaper.
If you’re living in the Northern Territory and have found your local supermarket’s toilet paper stocks ravaged – you may have found brief reprieve.

Local News Corp tabloid, The NT News, has dutifully provided a purposefully blank eight-page liftout in Thursday’s paper which you could potentially use in a pinch during a quarantine situation.

“Run out of loo paper? The NT News cares,” the paper wrote in today’s edition. “That’s why we’ve printed an eight-page special liftout inside, complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency. Get your limited edition one-ply toilet newspaper sheets.”

The past week has seen examples of spree buying throughout Australian supermarkets, as shoppers concerned about the prospect of a coronavirus-driven shortage absolutely ravage supermarket shelves of precious loo rolls.

That kind of behaviour has led Woolworths to implement a four-unit limit on toilet paper purchases by individual customers, despite the fact the Retailers Association and others say there is no real risk of Australia actually seeing a toilet paper shortage.

Either way: if you’ve got today’s paper, you’re set for at least a few days, regardless of Australia’s supply situation.

