Everyone Went Insane When 'NSYNC Reunited At The VMAs

Kirsten Acuna

’90s band ‘NSync reunited at MTV’s Video Music Awards to perform with old bandmate Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake was performing a medley of hits before accepting the Vanguard Award, which is the VMA equivalent to a lifetime achievement award, before Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, J.C. Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick joined him.

The group may have been on stage briefly performing for less than a minute, but it was enough to send the entire Twitterverse into a frenzy.

First, here’s the group. They sang a few chords to their hit “Girlfriend.”

Nsync vmasRick Diamond/Getty Images
Vmas nsyncRick Diamond/Getty Images
Nsync vmasRick Diamond/Getty Images

Here’s the entire group backstage:

Nsync mtv vmasLarry Busacca/Getty Images

The Internet lost it.

All of the media outlets went beserk.

So did Target and Covergirl.

Even Brooklyn Decker is a hardcore fan:

