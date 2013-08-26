Everyone Went Insane When 'NSYNC Reunited At The VMAs

’90s band ‘NSync reunited at MTV’s Video Music Awards to perform with old bandmate Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake was performing a medley of hits before accepting the Vanguard Award, which is the VMA equivalent to a lifetime achievement award, before Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, J.C. Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick joined him.

The group may have been on stage briefly performing for less than a minute, but it was enough to send the entire Twitterverse into a frenzy.

First, here’s the group. They sang a few chords to their hit “Girlfriend.”

Here’s the entire group backstage:

The Internet lost it.

Nobody cared when backstreet reunited but a whole generation of 30-somethings died during the #nsync reunion #settlingthedebate

— Margaret (@missjonesy) August 26, 2013

It’s official. I’m still just as overly obsessed with them as I was when I was a kid. #90sbaby #nsync

— Nicole Cumbo (@nicolecumbo) August 26, 2013

Thank you JT for reminding everyone what real music is. #bestperformance #nsync

— Erin Faisst (@erinefaisst) August 26, 2013

EVERY 90’S GIRL’S DREAMS JUST CAME TRUE #nsync

— Kami Zahner (@kamizahner) August 26, 2013

All of the media outlets went beserk.

Time for a nap for Justin and for all of us. #NSYNC #dead

— HuffPostEnt (@HuffPostEnt) August 26, 2013

How are we all doing? Are we ok? Did all the rhinestones fall out of our collective bandanas at once? #NSYNC

— People magazine (@peoplemag) August 26, 2013

RT if you also did the “Bye, Bye, Bye” choreography in your living room #VMA2013 #NSYNC

— EntertainmentTonight (@ETonlineAlert) August 26, 2013

…. and here they are! #Nsync is finally reunited and it feels so good! #MTVVMAs #watchwithUs

— Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 26, 2013

#NSYNC is performing Girlfriend. REPEAT: @NSYNC IS PERFORMING GIRLFRIEND. Someone get the smelling salts, we’re about to drop. #VMAs

— E! Online (@eonline) August 26, 2013

So did Target and Covergirl.

Even Brooklyn Decker is a hardcore fan:

NOW PRESENTING: MY HOMEMADE NSYNC JEANS. my dad just sent me a pic. The front is covered as well if u were wondering pic.twitter.com/oz7wuCjhk1

— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) August 26, 2013

