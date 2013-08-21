Here's How Diehard 'NSync Fans Have Been Keeping Themselves Busy Online Since 2002

Imagine if Tumblr and Twitter were around back in 1998, when ‘NSync was topping charts with hits like “Bye Bye Bye” and “I Want U Back”.

Much like Directioners, Beliebers, and Lovatics spend their time now, begging their celeb-obsessions for birthday retweets and follow backs, we’d be hounding a noodle-haired Justin Timberlake for a shoutout or reblogging a GIF of the cutest moments from the “I Drive Myself Crazy” video.

OK, now imagine that you don’t have to imagine that at all, because buried under a sea of One Direction tumblr pages is an undeniably strong ‘NSync fanbase, tried and true after 15 years.

When the rumour mill churned out today that ‘Nsync will reunite this Sunday for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, 90’s kids everywhere rejoiced. But no one is celebrating more than the fans who have been waiting for a decade and a half for any news from the band at all.

As bizarre as it is to see fansites dedicated to a boyband comprised of almost 40-year-olds, it’s also, in a way, heartwarming.

We took a look at how they’ve been spending their time waiting for the band’s comeback.

1. Wishing their favourite “boy” a happy 37th birthday with tweets and fan art.