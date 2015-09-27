NSW will examine real-time tracking apps for sharks to try reduce attacks on people

The Baird government is holding a shark summit at Taronga Zoo on Tuesday to review four potential technologies in a bid to quell the number of shark attacks on people in NSW.

In the past year, there have been 13 shark attacks including one fatality in NSW compared with three shark attacks and two fatalities in 2014, according to data from the Taronga Zoo.

The summit will gather more than 70 shark experts from around the world including delegates from Hawaii and South Africa as well as local representatives from the Queensland and Western Australian government, according to a statement from Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair.

The four technologies currently on the table include:

Electric deterrent barriers

Physical and visual barriers

Sonar technologies

Satellite and acoustic technology

Earlier last month, the NSW government spent $250,000 to tag and track sharks on the far north coast around Byron Bay, which had been home to a string of shark attacks as well as the death of Japanese surfer Tadashi Nakahara in Ballina.

One of the technologies up for discussion at the summit include real time tracking apps — which were introduced in Queensland earlier this year — that could be used to transmit shark movements in real time back to a base.

With the transmitters attached to their dorsal fins, sharks between Fraser Island and Cairns were monitored using a smartphone app and could easily warn beachgoers of sharks in the area.

“Making our beaches safer is a top priority for the NSW Government that’s why we are leaving no stone unturned to make sure we look at new and innovative ways to protect our beaches,” Blair said.

“The world’s best scientists will be in Sydney this week to discuss a number of new technologies to be trialed in NSW waters, which will inform advice to the NSW Government on additional measures.”

The findings of the summit will be released on Tuesday.

