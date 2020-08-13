New South Wales residents returning from Victoria will have their hotel quarantine fees waived until September

Hotel quarantine. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

The New South Wales government is temporarily waiving fees for residents placed in hotel quarantine after returning from Victoria.

It comes as residents raised concerns about being unable to return to NSW because of the fees.

NSW enforced mandatory hotel quarantine on residents returning from Victoria from August 7, with individuals initially having to foot the bill.

From Friday August 7, the state government enforced a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine rule for residents returning to the state from Victoria – and these returning travellers had to foot the bill.

The fees were $3000 for one adult, with $1000 charged for each additional adult and $500 for each child. There are no fees for kids under three.

However, this week, the government placed a moratorium on hotel quarantine fees for the next month after residents reported finding it difficult to return home.

The fees will be waived retrospectively, applying to NSW residents already in hotel quarantine after returning from Victoria. It will end at 12.01am Friday 11 September 2020.

“We have listened to the concerns of NSW residents who say they cannot afford to come home to NSW and will now give them more time to return,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement.

“We are asking any NSW residents who are in Victoria and want to come home to make their way back to NSW before Friday, 11 September if they want to avoid paying for hotel quarantine.”

Under public health orders, people who enters Sydney by air from overseas or a vessel from a port outside of NSW also have to quarantine for 14 days.

Mandatory quarantine was placed on residents returning from Victoria after the state was plagued by a spike in coronavirus cases. These spikes led to Victorian premier Daniel Andrews to reintroduce stage three restrictions on regional Victoria and stage four restrictions in Melbourne.

