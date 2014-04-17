NSW Treasurer Mike Baird Is Likely To Become NSW Premier This Afternoon

NSW Treasurer Mike Baird is looming as the most likely candidate to replace Barry O’Farrell as the state’s premier.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Baird is meeting this morning with Transport Minister Gladys Berejiklian to “hammer out a deal on the leadership”.

The party room will vote at 3pm on O’Farrell’s replacement, where Berejiklian is expected to be offered deputy leader and Treasurer responsibilities.

Here’s the tweet going round that confirms a joint leadership ticket:

“We are contesting the leadership and deputy leadership of the NSW Liberal Party, with Mike Baird to become leader,” the statement read.

“We strongly encourage our colleagues to support this decision this afternoon.”

O’Farrell resigned as Premier yesterday after he admitted leading the Independent Commission Against Corruption over a $3000 bottle of Grange Hermitage he received from Australian Water Holdings boss Nick Di Girolamo.

