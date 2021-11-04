NSW Treasurer Matt Kean is walking back the push for a stamp duty overhaul

The NSW Treasurer has walked back from Premier Dominic Perrottet’s previously stated plans to overhaul stamp duty in the state.

The new NSW Treasurer Matt Kean flagged he would consider “a range of options” to address housing affordability in the state.

The statements come amid a raft of proposed initiatives, including a newly launched policy by the Greens to make up to 1 million homes available for up to $300,000.

NSW has signalled it may not pursue its long-held plan to axe stamp duty for the state’s homebuyers, amid a national discussion around mechanisms to improve housing affordability.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean has significantly shifted from Premier Dominic Perrottet’s previously stated plan to get rid of stamp duty in favour of an annual land tax.

At budget estimates for the state on Wednesday, Kean said replacing stamp duty with a land tax “could be one option” but countered that there were “a range of options” he would consider.

“There are other ways to improving housing affordability and this may be one lever which we could consider,” Kean said, and acknowledged removing stamp duty was “Premier Perrottet’s preferred method”.

When he was treasurer, Perrottet advocated for stamp duty in NSW to be phased out in favour of a broad-based land tax as part of the state’s plans to address the explosion of house prices in the state, which saw Sydney’s median house price hit $1.1 million this year.

The proposed reforms, released in June, suggested a grant could replace existing stamp duty concessions for first home buyers, which would initially allow buyers to choose paying stamp duty or an annual levy.

In October, when he became premier, Perrottet said he remained committed to his reform.

The NSW proposal is in line with federal schemes that create pathways for first home buyers in the absence of action to meaningfully lower property prices, such as the national First Home Owner Grant (FHOG) which offers a one-off payment to eligible buyers, and the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme (FHLDS), which allows first home buyers to buy property with a deposit of 5%.

Since it was unveiled, several other measures aimed at addressing housing affordability have launched, including an expansion of a previous initiative by the Victorian government that will assign $500 million for the state to cover 25% of home deposits for residents.

In October the Greens launched a shared-homeownership policy that would make up to 1 million homes available to buyers for $300,000, including a shared equity ownership scheme that would offer buyers between 50% and 75% of their home’s equity via access to a low-interest loan.

In response to Kean’s comments on Wednesday, Perrottet said housing affordability remained one of the key issues in NSW and that it would continue to look at reforms to the system which could make it easier for first home buyers to get a foot on the property ladder.

“We released the progress paper on stamp duty reform in June, and have been focussed on the economic response to Delta since then,” Perrottet said, adding that the state would “continue to drive reforms that will improve home ownership and economic growth.”

Asked if he had “abandoned” Perrottet’s plan to apply land tax on residential properties in lieu of stamp duty, Kean said he was simply reassessing the state’s approach.

“As the new Treasurer, I am looking at all the ways we can improve affordability. This may be one solution,” Mr Kean said.

“It could possibly be an option, but there are a range of options.”

Mr Kean said other measures to improve housing affordability without reforming stamp duty could include “direct community grants and subsidies.”

NSW Treasury secretary Michael Pratt told budget estimates his department undertook one of the longest consultations in its history into stamp duty reform and prepared a progress report on the reform that was released in June.