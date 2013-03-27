NSW State Labor Threatening To Pull The Plug On Support For Second Casino: Report

Photo:

Fairfax Media this morning reported that the NSW Labor opposition is threatening to withdraw its backing for a second Sydney casino, in the face of “secrecy” from Barry O’Farrell’s government.

This is not good news for James Packer’s Crown Ltd, which is pushing for the go-ahead to build a $1 billion, six-star hotel and casino complex at Barangaroo.

O’Farrell is, according to Fairfax Media, refusing to release a Deloitte report his government commissioned, as it’s a Cabinet document.

With the NSW Greens not to keen on the idea of a second casino, O’Farrell will need the support of the cross bench if state Labor pulls the pin.

