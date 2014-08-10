NSW Sports Minister Wants More International Sport After Baseball Success

Photo: Matt King / Getty

NSW Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres wants to bring the NBA, NHL and NFL to Sydney following the success of Australia’s first Major League Baseball in March.

Ayres wants the US to use NSW to showcase its major events to the rest of the world. He says NSW has more to offer than hosting “just a couple of baseball games.”

“I can’t see any reason why we wouldn’t look at NFL, NHL [and NBA] as ways we can showcase NSW to the world – like we did with the MLB,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“For the US sports, Sydney is a great location if you want to get into the Asian markets. We’re in the right time zone, we’re good for TV. If you’re looking to diversify your product, then Sydney and NSW is eminently a market you should be considering.

Ayres said bringing showcase games to Australia would boost the state’s tourism, after more than 10,000 people attended the March’s main event matches, with 25,000 arriving in Sydney from overseas to catch a glimpse of the action.

The MLB season-opener between LA and Arizona held in Sydney in March was a $13 million home-run for Sydney’s economy.

