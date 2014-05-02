An Australian Roads Minister Wants To Look At Licenses For Cyclists

Cameron Spencer/Getty

Cyclists may be banned from certain roads, and have to hold a permit to ride on others, as a way to handle the increasing number for cyclist deaths on NSW roads.

The state’s Roads Minister Duncan Gay told 2UE Breakfast this morning that he is becoming “increasingly persuaded” that new road rules and a licensing system for cyclists are needed, after another rider was killed in an accident with a bus yesterday afternoon.

“The thing I really need to look at is, if we’re going to put rules in place, and I need to be tougher on car drivers, but I am increasingly persuaded that we need to look at a licence for cyclists,” he told 2UE.

Gay said the number of deaths so far this year, 14, was half the 2013 figure, “but that’s no huge solace because last year was a record year”.

The minister said he was aware the percentage of cyclists doing the wrong thing “would be probably under one per cent” but “the bad ones that are running lights, crossing over, being aggressive, they’re a large part of the statistic.”

