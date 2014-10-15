NSW Roads Are Slippery Today And There Are New Rules For Car Accidents. Here's What You Need To Know

Assuming he’s not drunk and not injured, even this driver doesn’t need to report the accident to police. Photo: Ker Robertson/Getty Images

New rules about when to involve the cops in a car crash come into play in NSW today, October 15, so if you end up having a bingle on the way into work after the wild overnight weather in Sydney, here’s what you need to know.

Police will only be required to attend and investigate crashes if they meet one or more of three criteria:

1. Where a person is killed or injured;

2. Parties fail to exchange particulars;

3. A driver appears to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Drivers involved in a crash where the vehicle needs to be towed – and none of the above criteria apply – can now organise their own tow and leave the area, and report the crash later to the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

The aim is to free up the thin blue line from turning up at minor prangs.

From today, you don’t even need to report minor collisions to police, even for insurance purposes.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner John Hartley, said motorists may no longer need to wait for police at a crash.

“The changes aim to improve the safety of motorists, and enable them in tow-only crashes to move off the road faster rather than waiting for police.

“If motorists have concerns or are in doubt of what to do at a crash site, they should call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444 for information,” he said.

