NSW has announced new COVID-19 restrictions on pubs and hotels, including a 300-patron limit in all venues

New South Wales has announced a tightening of rules for pubs and hotels, following a cluster of COVID-19 cases at The Crossroads Hotel in Sydney.

All venues are now subject to a 300-patron limit, and large venues must have a full-time social distancing marshal.

From midnight on Friday, every pub and hotel in the state must register a COVIDSafe plan in order to continue operating.

New South Wales will implement tighter restrictions on pubs and hotels, including a 300-person limit at all venues, due to a new cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to a pub in Sydney.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state “needs to take some further action to curtail high risk activity”.

The changes are as follows:

A limit of 300 patrons in all venues

A 10-person cap on group bookings, down from 20

A full-time social distancing marshal at large venues with over 250 people, ensuring patrons are complying with guidelines

A COVIDSafe monitor during peak times for smaller venues

Stricter rules for venues on keeping contact tracing information

From midnight on Friday, every pub and hotel in the state must register a COVIDSafe plan in order to continue operating.

“When you have a new evolving situation, when you have a new phenomenon amongst us, you have to act accordingly,“ Berejiklian said. “This is all about reducing risk, about controlling the spread.”

NSW recorded 18 new coronavirus cases on Monday night.

The state’s chef, Dr Kerry Chant, said the cluster associated with The Crossroads Hotel in Casula had grown to 28 people in total, with 10 new as of last night. Of those 10, three attended the venue, and 7 were close contacts of those who did.

“Clearly, this is showing that there has been a number of cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel on 3 July,” Chant said.

