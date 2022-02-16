NSW renewable energy projects register $100 billion in investor interest, as the Hunter Valley prepares to transition from coal power. (Credit: IStock)

The NSW government says it has registered $100 billion in commercial interest in 87 renewable energy projects in the Hunter Valley region.

The state believes that combined the projects have the capacity to deliver the equivalent to the annual output of up to 10 coal fired power stations.

It is part of NSW’s 20-year energy blueprint that also aims to transition mining jobs in the region to renewable energy companies.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The NSW government says interest in 87 renewable energy projects worth more than $100 billion have been registered for the Hunter Valley — a region long associated with the coal industry — as the state moves to pivot toward green fuel.

It is one of five areas allocated across the state as part of NSW’s 20-year energy blueprint that also aims to transition mining jobs in the region to renewable energy companies.

Matt Kean, NSW Energy Minister, said the state had received commercial interest in 24 solar energy projects, 13 onshore and seven offshore wind energy projects, along with 35 large-scale batteries and eight pumped hydro projects.

The state believes that combined, the projects have the capacity to deliver more than 100,000 gigawatt hours of renewable energy a year — equivalent to the annual output of up to 10 coal fired power stations.

The Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) has registered more than $100 billion of private investment interest, and is the fourth of five REZs the government is pursuing for renewables projects.

The other zones, in the Central West, New England and Riverina, are already well advanced.

Kean said transitioning the region from coal to renewable energy would ensure it continues to be the “energy powerhouse of NSW”.

“Renewable energy zones are vital to ensuring the future reliability and affordability of electricity in NSW as traditional coal fired power stations close down over the coming decades,” he said.

“These results show that energy investors see the Hunter and Central Coast as some of the best investment destinations anywhere in the country.”

The state received commercial interest in renewable generation and storage projects for the Hunter Valley and Central Coast regions surpassing 40 gigawatts, representing over two-thirds the current capacity of the entire national electricity market.

It also previously recorded 34 gigawatts of commercial interest in its New England renewable zone, four times the amount needed.

Kean said the outcomes signalled NSW households will eventually enjoy some of the world’s cheapest power prices.

It comes as four of the five existing coal-fired power stations in NSW are due to expire within the next 15 years, including the Liddell Power Station in Muswellbrook, in the Upper Hunter region, by April 2023.

The power stations currently provide 75% of the state’s supply.

On February 10 energy giant AGL revealed it will accelerate the closure of several coal power plants, including closing its Loy Yang A plant seven years earlier than previously planned in 2045 instead of 2048.

While some potential investors have signalled concern about the speed of the transition away from coal to renewable sources and the scale of investment required, the state government is confident the plan will not only replace the existing coal industry but bring jobs with it.

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said he was confident the investment would create new jobs to support the ​​15.4% of his electorate that are mine workers.

“The Hunter-Central Coast region is the perfect location for a new REZ as it has good renewable energy resources, access to transmission, transport and port infrastructure, and most importantly a highly skilled workforce,” Layzell said.

While only a portion of the $100 billion of potential investment is likely to proceed, the spread of projects across key renewable sources suggests NSW may be rewarded for setting out new infrastructure plans well ahead of coal closures.

The release of the NSW road map aims to ease this uncertainty by boosting investment through several mechanisms, beginning with increasing generation through REZ sites in regional NSW.

These zones, powered by solar farms and wind turbines, will also be supported by pumped hydro projects and battery power to ensure power is available when supply falls short.

The Energy Corporation of NSW said it was in the early stages of planning the Hunter-Central Coast REZ and will be using early interest to inform the timing, capacity and boundaries of the clean energy zone.

It will be formally declared under the NSW Government’s Electricity Roadmap legislation by mid-2022.