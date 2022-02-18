Retail and real estate leaders cheer as NSW office closures end, but unions say Australia has already paid a price for living with Omicron

NSW today ended its recommendation that workers operate from home wherever possible.

Commercial real estate and retail leaders welcomed the shift, saying it will be good for business.

Unions say Australia has already paid the price of lenient workplace policies coupled with COVID-19 RAT shortages.

The commercial real estate industry is celebrating New South Wales’ return to the office, but union leaders warn workers have already paid the price for loose restrictions and a dearth of free COVID-19 rapid tests.

NSW’s official recommendation that employees work from home ended Friday morning, allowing employers to determine how and where their workforce should operate.

In addition, the state will remove its blanket face mask rules on Friday, February 25, allowing office workers to operate without covering up.

Face masks will remain mandatory in airports, hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, corrections facilities, and indoor music festivals holding more than 1,000 patrons.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet revealed the easing rules in a Thursday press conference, saying a decline in COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalisations meant some business restrictions could be eased.

More broadly, the rules reflect the state government’s belief it can ‘live with’ the virus under current circumstances.

“We don’t want restrictions in place for any longer than necessary and with hospitalisation and ICU rates trending downwards now is the right time to make sensible changes,” Perrottet said.

The decision was warmly welcomed by the Property Council of Australia, a peak body representing the commercial real estate industry — and the owners of office towers left near-empty through years of COVID-19 restrictions.

With CBD vacancy rates far above pre-pandemic levels, the group’s NSW executive director Luke Achterstraat said it is “time to return to being a society of faces and remove barriers to office collaboration”.

The announcement will lead to further business for street-level retailers and cafes dependent on trade from office workers, he added.

“The easing of restrictions announced today is a vote of confidence in the future of the office and the CBD,” Achterstraat said.

His views were echoed by Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra, who said the looming end of blanket mask mandates will stimulate trade.

“The indoor mask mandate will also ensure we can get more people back into the office — and into the Sydney CBD in particular, which is continuing to struggle with reduced levels of foot traffic,” Zahra said.

“Sydney’s office occupancy rate is languishing at 7% and that needs an urgent turnaround.”

In addition, NSW has erased the one person per two square metre density limit for hospitality venues and its ban on singing and dancing (music festival attendees will have to wait until next Friday to sing and dance, however).

QR code check-ins will be required only in nightclub settings and major music festivals. Hospitals, aged care, and disability care facilities are free to use their existing check-in systems.

Those measures are backdropped by high vaccination levels and an increasing proportion of NSW residents receiving a booster shot.

However, The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) believes easing restrictions could backfire if workers are not provided with free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, which would allow them to isolate from colleagues before returning to the job.

Pointing to Thursday’s labour force results, which showed a spike in annual leave and sick leave claims in January compared to last year, ACTU secretary Sally McManus said poor government planning “translated directly into less money for workers who literally paid the price of ‘let it rip’ policies”.