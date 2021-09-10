Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The outline of a renewed border ‘bubble’ for the Queensland-New South Wales regions of Coolangatta and Tweed Heads could be revealed as early as Friday after high-level discussions between each state.

Some regional lockdown restrictions will be eased in NSW from midnight Friday due to their low COVID-19 risk.

But Queensland has already signalled it will not snap back to the earlier ‘bubble’ system.

The details of an updated ‘bubble’ agreement connecting the Queensland-NSW border communities of Coolangatta and Tweed Heads could be revealed as soon as Friday, as some residents of the southern state brace for COVID-19 restrictions to ease this weekend.

From midnight Friday, lockdown restrictions in some regional NSW areas will be relaxed, given low coronavirus case numbers in the community.

Those regions include the North Coast area and the Tweed region, abutting the Queensland border and Coolangatta.

For much of 2020 and 2021, residents of the intertwined Tweed and Coolangatta regions evaded Queensland’s hard border with NSW through a ‘bubble’ system.

However, that bubble burst earlier this year when Queensland enacted harsher border controls in response to the southern state’s spiralling COVID-19 case numbers,

As it stands, only partially and fully vaccinated workers from a short list of essential professions are allowed to cross the border into Queensland, separating families and causing considerable business disruption in the busy border region.

In a Thursday afternoon statement, Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the current restrictions will not instantly dissolve as more NSW regions transition from harsh lockdown restrictions.

But NSW’s “Cross Border Commissioner [James McTavish] and Queensland’s Disaster Coordinator [Steve Gollschewski] will meet to discuss arrangements in northern NSW and the border community,” Miles added.

Those talks took place Thursday afternoon,

“We’re hopeful that that will come around pretty quickly,” McTavish told the ABC.

“I’m hoping they can align as best they can with the easing of restrictions in NSW.”

With Queensland needing to rejig its public health regulations to enable any new bubble arrangement, McTavish said vaccination would likely remain a key determinant of who can and cannot cross the border.

“So my advice is, if you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated as soon as you can,” McTavish said.

“Because I suspect that in many industries, there will be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to work.”

The decision-making power regarding personal travel also lies with Queensland, McTavish said.

Earlier proposals to move the border checkpoints south of NSW’s Tweed region were rubbished by the southern state, with NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro saying the proposal was untenable from a logistical and enforcement standpoint.

Instead, he called for a “genuine” border bubble to once again permit freer movement across the region.

Barilaro, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard will front the media at 11am Friday.