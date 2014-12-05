NSW Prosecutor Margaret Cunneen Wins ICAC Appeal

Photo: YouTube

The Court of Appeal has ruled the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation (ICAC) has no power to investigate NSW Prosecutor Margaret Cunneen.

Cunneen was due to face ICAC over claims she attempted to pervert the course of justicea following a car crash involving her son’s girlfriend.

The deputy senior crown prosecutor allegedly told Sophia Tilley, the girlfriend of her son, Stephen Wyllie, to “pretend to have chest pains” following a car accident on May 31, in an attempt to prevent police obtaining a blood alcohol test at the scene.

Cunneen’s legal team argued the investigation went beyond ICAC’s jurisdiction as the allegations pertained to her private life and not her work as a public official.

NOW READ: Crownie Margaret Cunneen Fronts ICAC Over Claims She Told Her Son’s Girlfriend How To Avoid Breath Test

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.