NSW promises life in jail for child sex offenders

The New South Wales Government is planning to introduce life sentences for child sex offenders and paedophiles.

NSW Attorney General Gabrielle Upton will introduce new legislation this week increasing the maximum sentence for sexual intercourse with a child under 10 from 25 years to life imprisonment.

Upton says the new laws are designed to protect child victims.

“Children deserve to live their lives free from abuse and harm. Child sex offenders threaten that right and we want to send a message in the strongest possible terms,” she said.

The NSW Government will also add another 13 child sexual assault offences to the Standard Non-Parole Period Scheme, which premier Mike Baird says will “help deliver consistent outcomes in line with community expectations”.

Also included in the package is increased support for victims of child sexual assault including pre-recordings of cross examination evidence of child witnesses to keep them out of the courtroom and specialist judges to oversee child sexual assault cases in NSW.

“Victims who speak out show great courage and are entitled to compassion and justice. I hope these reforms will give victims the confidence to come forward,” Bravehearts CEO Hetty Johnson said.

