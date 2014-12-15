NSW Premier Tells Those In Exclusion Zone To 'Work From Home Tomorrow'

NSW Premier Mike Baird. Photo: Getty Images

NSW Premier Mike Baird has encouraged people who work in the Sydney CBD exclusion zone to “work from home tomorrow”.

Although Baird said “tomorrow morning should proceed as usual”, he warned people who work within the cordoned-off exclusion zone not to head in to the city.

The zone, which has been formed around Martin Place, is bounded by King and Hunter streets across the city and between Pitt and Macquarie streets, encompassing Elizabeth Street.

“We’re hopeful that we get an outcome… having said that we will put as many police into situation as necessary,” Baird told media at a press conference in Sydney.

Here is a map of the exclusion zone:

