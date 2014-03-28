NSW Premier Secretly Looks To Outsource Thousands Of Jobs

Barry O’Farrell. Getty/ Matt King

A secret review commissioned by the O’Farrell government could see thousands of public service jobs outsourced throughout NSW.

It has been revealed by Fairfax Media that the NSW Premier ordered the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal to investigate the “planning, delivery and maintenance” of all public infrastructure, to recommend “which capabilities should be retained within government”.

The state’s pricing regulator recommended the Roads and Maritime Services cut 30% of its workforce in the next 3 years — from 7415 to 5260 staff members.

But RMS isn’t the only agency to be affected, with another 700 positions at the state’s road authorities under scrutiny as outsourcing Sydney road maintenance is considered.

When asked why the O’Farrell government did not make it public that it had commissioned the report, a spokesperson said: “The government commissions a range of reports to ensure value for money.”

The news comes after the NAB yesterday released its national Consumer Anxiety Index which showed a 0.3 % increase to 61.7 points in the three months to March. The rise was attributed to heightened concerns about job security in NSW and Canberra.

NAB chief economist Alan Oster says: “Despite job security rating as the lowest concern overall by consumers, the level of anxiety about jobs has risen more than 5 points since mid-2013.”

“With NAB expecting further softness in the labour market, we may well see job security continue to climb as a concern for consumers.”

The Sydney Morning Herald has more.

