NSW premier Mike Baird pays tribute to his 'mate' Tony Abbott

Mike Baird with Tony Abbott. Photo: Getty

NSW premier Mike Baird and outgoing prime minister Tony Abbott both have offices in the seaside suburb of Manly, on Sydney’s northern beaches.

As one of, and possible the, most popular politician in Australia, who became premier when Barry O’Farrell stepped down after forgetting about a $3000 bottle of wine given as a gift, Baird’s observation that “politics can be brutal” is apt.

But he also reminds us that while Abbott’s political persona engendered a fierce dislike in some quarters — something also felt keenly by the two previous incumbents of the office of prime minister, Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard — there remains a good man with an “unquenchable desire to give back” and eager to serve the nation.

Here’s what Baird said.

Politics can be brutal. What can be lost in the rough and tumble is the people, and the relationships. I’ve known Tony Abbott for close to 15 years and I am proud to call him a mate. He will be hurting. So will his wonderful wife Margie and his girls. As their friend, I hurt with them. Many of those throwing stones don’t see the heart behind the man who has spent decades volunteering at the local surf club or working a shift with the Rural Fire Service … not for political gain, but for the simple reason that he loves his community. This desire to serve, mixed with a deep love of Australia, took him into politics, and ultimately to the highest elected office in the land. Not once have I sensed it was due to a thirst for power. Rather, he has an unquenchable desire to give back. This has always been grounded in a deep humility. I do look forward to working closely with Malcolm. He will lead with distinction and I anticipate great things for Australia. But right now, I say to Tony … thanks for always putting your hand up to serve. Thanks for loving your country. And thanks for being a good mate.

