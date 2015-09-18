NSW Premier Mike Baird live-tweeted The Bachelor finale like a pro

Non-bachelor of 25 years, Mike Baird and his wife Kerryn. Source: Facebook.

There are probably a few women in New South Wales who wish 47-year-old politician and social media lover Mike Baird was single, but the father of three met his wife Kerryn 30 years ago at uni and they’ve basically been together ever since, marrying 25 years ago.

Baird has two teenage daughters, aged 17 and 15, and last night the NSW premier sat down with a couple of million other Australians to watch the final of The Bachelor.

His excuse was “man-flu”, but what dad with a couple of girls soon to start dating wouldn’t want a bit of intel?

Stuck at home on the couch with man-flu. Daughters have hijacked the TV and are watching The Bachelor. Going to be a loooong night. — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) September 17, 2015

OK, so he’s missed the last several weeks of one of the most popular shows on Australian TV, and has some catching up to do, especially when it comes to Sam Wood, 35, the Melbourne fitness entrepreneur playing the bachelor in season 3.

He seems very sincere for a guy who is two-timing, live on TV. This is only a 30 minute show, right? #TheBachelorAU — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) September 17, 2015

He offered some manscaping tips for Sam.

And showed that after last dating in the mid-80s, he’s a bit off the pace when it comes to modern courting.

I thought he'd made his decision when he just kissed one of the girls! My daughters are laughing at me. #TheBachelorAU — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) September 17, 2015

Then he dobbed in treasurer and Liberal deputy leader, Gladys Berejiklian.

It occurs to me that, lately, Gladys has been declining meeting invitations on wed and thurs nights. Coincidence? #TheBachelorAU — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) September 17, 2015

Berejiklian, who’s younger than Baird, only joined Facebook earlier this month, at her boss’s instance. He decided to show her that nothing’s private on social media.

Cheeky text from Gladys telling me she loves the show but not to tell anyone. She's not on Twitter so this doesn't count. #TheBachelorAU — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) September 17, 2015

You can take the premier out of the 80s, but…

What's with this music? A bit of cold chisel wouldn't go astray. #TheBachelorAU — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) September 17, 2015

Then shows he’s always looking for consensus and collaboration.

Hang on. There's a bachelorette?! Why don't they just hook her up with this guy and save us all some time. #TheBachelorAU — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) September 17, 2015

And offered some empathy for the situation the candidates faced…

It must be terrible for those girls. Imagine having every word u say captured, televised, and taken out of context. Oh wait.. #TheBachelorAU — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) September 17, 2015

Like Sam, the premier likes to keep fit. He’s also believes a fast decision is a good decision…

My running times are slowing down but they are lightening compared to this process! Just decide mate. #TheBachelorAU — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) September 17, 2015

Before auditioning for the open mic night at the Manly Surf Club…

Hang on, who's this second guy?! Not even a rate cut from the RBA could deal with the inflation levels in that hair style. #TheBachelorAU — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) September 17, 2015

But before Sam declared his love for Snez, the single mum from Perth, in a bit of a boil over, the premier had had enough, offering an important insight into the political process in NSW…

I can't take any more. Off to bed. Key learning: Cabinet decision making might be a lot simpler with a rose ceremony process. #TheBachelorAU — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) September 17, 2015

Baird recently told Business Insider that the secret to a great relationship, especially when you have a state to run, is a weekly “date night” with his wife. And after 25 years together, he could probably offer Sam and Snez a few tips.

And after all those roses, here they are:

What a magical ending! @samjameswood and Snezana have a special message to share with you all! #TheBachelorAU A video posted by TheBachelorAU (@thebachelorau) on Sep 17, 2015 at 4:18am PDT

