NSW premier Mike Baird just trolled Victoria

Simon Thomsen

Victorian Labor premier Daniel Andrews unveiled a new logo for his state today.

But Mike Baird, the Liberal premier of NSW, and the most popular politician in the country, with an approval rating that would make a North Korean dictator weep with envy, likes to have a bit of fun in office.

He couldn’t help himself against his southern rival.

Daniel Andrews returned serve.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.