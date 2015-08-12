NSW premier Mike Baird just trolled Victoria

Victorian Labor premier Daniel Andrews unveiled a new logo for his state today.
The Big V is back! Victoria's new branding @DanielAndrewsMP #SpringSt pic.twitter.com/BO1oPAbZ1r
— Philip Dalidakis MP (@philipdalidakis) August 12, 2015
But Mike Baird, the Liberal premier of NSW, and the most popular politician in the country, with an approval rating that would make a North Korean dictator weep with envy, likes to have a bit of fun in office.
He couldn’t help himself against his southern rival.
*offer excludes harbour, infrastructure and sunshine pic.twitter.com/kj8S5qrP9D
— Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) August 12, 2015
Daniel Andrews returned serve.
.@mikebairdMP You're just grumpy because you haven't had a decent coffee since you were last in Melbourne! But thanks for the free coverage.
— Daniel Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 12, 2015
