NSW premier Mike Baird just trolled Victoria

Victorian Labor premier Daniel Andrews unveiled a new logo for his state today.

But Mike Baird, the Liberal premier of NSW, and the most popular politician in the country, with an approval rating that would make a North Korean dictator weep with envy, likes to have a bit of fun in office.

He couldn’t help himself against his southern rival.

*offer excludes harbour, infrastructure and sunshine pic.twitter.com/kj8S5qrP9D — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) August 12, 2015

Daniel Andrews returned serve.

.@mikebairdMP You're just grumpy because you haven't had a decent coffee since you were last in Melbourne! But thanks for the free coverage. — Daniel Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 12, 2015

