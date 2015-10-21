NSW premier Mike Baird drove a DeLorean to work today

Sarah Kimmorley

Today, October 21, 2015, is the day that Marty McFly travelled to in the 1989 film “Back to the Future Part II”.

To mark #BackToTheFutureDay NSW premier has posted a video tweet.

It starts out with him pulling up in Doc Brown’s DeLorean DMC-12, the car that appeared in the Back to the Future trilogy.

The “futuristic” sports car, which was modified as a time machine in the film, features gull-wing doors.

He says: “I’ve just seen the future for NSW … it’s fantastic.”

Here it is.

What a legend.

