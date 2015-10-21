NSW premier Mike Baird drove a DeLorean to work today

Today, October 21, 2015, is the day that Marty McFly travelled to in the 1989 film “Back to the Future Part II”.
To mark #BackToTheFutureDay NSW premier has posted a video tweet.
It starts out with him pulling up in Doc Brown’s DeLorean DMC-12, the car that appeared in the Back to the Future trilogy.
The “futuristic” sports car, which was modified as a time machine in the film, features gull-wing doors.
He says: “I’ve just seen the future for NSW … it’s fantastic.”
Here it is.
Great Scott!! Turns out we still need roads… #BackToTheFutureDay
— Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) October 20, 2015
What a legend.
