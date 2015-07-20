NSW premier Mike Baird had a great response when Sky News suggested 'Chris Brown' didn't like his GST plan

Premier of NSW, Mike Baird catching waves. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

New South Wales premier Mike Baird regularly shows off his sense of humour on social media and today he was at it again.

Sky News Australia tweeted that “Chris Brown” believed Baird and Australian prime minister Tony Abbott were “ganging up to kick Australians in the gut” for floating the idea of increasing Australia’s GST rate.

They meant Labor’s shadow treasurer Chris Bowen, rather than the controversial US recording artist, but Baird was quick to respond:

I never really liked his music, but this seems harsh. pic.twitter.com/PYNA6up1q4 — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) July 20, 2015

Sky News quickly apologised, promising to avoid playing rap when Baird joins the show.

Oops, apologies @mikebairdMP. We'll see you on #pmagenda and promise there'll be no rap music! — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) July 20, 2015

Well played, premier.

