NSW Premier Mike Baird Announces New Cabinet: Here's Who's Now Running The State

NSW Premier Mike Baird with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge in Manly on the weekend. Photo: REUTERS/Jason Reed

New South Wales Premier Mike Baird revealed his new cabinet today, with five new faces and a few major players, including George Souris and Greg Smith, dumped from the ministry.

Troy Grant, Jai Rowell, Dom Perrottet, Paul Toole and Rob Stokes all make their ministerial debut, while Robyn Parker has lost environment to newcomer Stokes, the MP for Pittwater.

Nationals MP for Ballina Don Page announced his retirement this morning in the lead up to the March 2015 election after 26 years in parliament and relinquished his roles as Minister for Local Government and the North Coast. “I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on,” Mr Page said.

After changing his mind about retaining the Treasurer’s role in the lead up to the state budget, Mr Baird handed the important portfolio to Bega MP Andrew Constance, who was previously Minister for Finance.

Several other ministers have shuffled portfolios in the new line up, with Brad Hazzard taking over Attorney-General and Pru Goward replacing him at Planning after a contentious time at Community Services, which now belongs to Gabrielle Upton.

She has been replaced by Gabrielle Upton who takes on Community Services as Stuart Ayres moves into her old job at Sport and Rec.

“We need some renewal, we need some new faces and we need a team that is going to transform New South Wales,” Mr Baird said.

The new ministers will be sworn in tomorrow.

The new NSW Ministry is as follows

Mike Baird: Premier, Minister for Infrastructure and Western Sydney.

Andrew Stoner: Deputy Premier, Minister for Trade and Investment, Regional Infrastructure and Services, Tourism and Major Events, Small Business, the North Coast.

Andrew Constance: Treasurer.

Dominic Perrottet: Minister for Finance and Services.

Gladys Berejiklian: Liberal deputy leader, Minister for Transport, the Hunter

Adrian Piccoli: Minister for Education

Jillian Skinner: Minister for Health, Medical Research.

Mike Gallacher: Minister for Police and Emergency Services, Industrial Relations, the Central Coast, and vice-president of the executive council.

Duncan Gay: Minister for Roads and Freight.

Anthony Roberts: Minister for Resources and Energy.

Pru Goward: Minister for Planning, Women.

Brad Hazzard: Attorney-General and Minister for Justice.

Gabrielle Upton: Minister for Family and Community Services.

Kevin Humphries: Minister for Natural Resources, Lands and Water, Western NSW.

Katrina Hodgkinson: Minister for Primary Industries, Assistant Minister for Tourism and Major Events.

John Ajaka:Minister for Ageing, Disability Services, and the Illawarra.

Stuart Ayres: Minister for Fair Trading, Sport and Recreation, Minister Assisting for Veterans Affairs, Assistant Minister for Education.

Victor Dominello: Minister for Citizenship and Communities, Aboriginal Affairs, Veterans Affairs; Assistant Minister for Education.

Rob Stokes: Minister for the Environment, Heritage and Assistant Minister for Planning.

Troy Grant: Minister for Hospitality, Gaming and Racing, the Arts.

Paul Toole: Minister for Local Government.

Jai Rowell: Minister for Mental Health, Assistant Minister for Health

