NSW will issue $1,000 fines for those who fail to report positive rapid antigen tests, Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced

The NSW government has introduced new restrictions as the state prepares to face peak Omicron case numbers. Photo: Getty Images

People across NSW must register positive rapid antigen tests through the Service NSW App, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced.

There will be $1,000 fines for those who don’t log positive results, with enforcement to come into effect from January 19.

RATs are not currently included as part of daily case numbers in NSW.

NSW will dole out $1,000 fines for residents who fail to report positive rapid antigen test (RAT) results on the Service NSW app, premier Dominic Perrottet announced at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

However the premier did not unveil the raft of new COVID-19 support measures he indicated the state was considering amid pressure from industry bodies who have criticised the lack of government action amid ‘unofficial lockdown’ conditions.

Perrottet had said he was considering a slew of new economic support measures to help ease the pressures triggered by the Omicron surge, as thousands of residents remain in quarantine across the state, including allowing NSW residents to pay for a certain number of RATs with a “Dine & Discover-style voucher”, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The NSW government on Wednesday launched a registration system via the Service NSW app for people in the state to report their rapid antigen tests to the state government.

NSW recorded 34,759 new Covid cases and 21 deaths overnight. RATs are not currently included as part of daily case numbers in NSW.

NSW COVID-19 update – Wednesday 12 January 2022 In the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm last night: – 95.1% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

The move places NSW ahead of the majority of states and territories including Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory, which have all set up an online form to register the results of rapid at-home tests but have not connected them to an online healthcare platform.

“We are trying to create a comprehensive environment to not only register results but ensure we can provide additional care,” Victor Dominello, NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, told reporters at the press conference.

While the state will require people to begin registering any rapid antigen tests that have resulted in a positive result since January 1, NSW will issue $1,000 fines for those who don’t log positive results, with enforcement of the fine to come into effect from January 19.

Asked about the critical barriers to accessing RAT tests, including astronomical prices and low stock, Perrottet said the state would continue to offer PCR testing clinics for those who are not able to find or afford at-home tests.

“I do believe we need to continue PCR testing forward,” Perrottet said. He also said the state was considering a voucher system to supply tests to vulnerable communities.

The Victorian government also held a press conference on Wednesday morning and did not announce any additional support for the hospitality sector or other industries hit by the Omicron wave.

On Tuesday night the federal government held an emergency meeting with industry groups to address the worker shortages caused by the Omicron surge that has cut around 40% of the supermarket workforce in several states.

Sally McManus, secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) sent a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday demanding an emergency meeting with union leaders representing essential workers to address the escalating national crisis around the Omicron variant

The shortages have resulted in empty supermarket shelves across NSW and Victoria caused by supply chain issues leading from the depleted workforce.

Distributors have said COVID-19 rapid antigen tests could remain in short supply until the end of March.