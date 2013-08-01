NSW Premier Barry O'Farrell Has Stood Down Greg Pearce, The MP Accused Of Being Drunk In Parliament

Ex-NSW Finance Minister Greg Pearce

New South Wales Premier Barry O’Farrell has stood down his finance minister Greg Pearce, who was recently accused of being drunk in parliament, after which he took a leave of absence.

According to ABC News, O’Farrell today announced he had sacked Pearce, who was also accused of breaching ministerial travel rules.

O’Farrell said in a press conference today that his dumped finance minister failed to declare a “conflict of interest.”

Pearce reportedly appointed Sydney University general counsel Richard Fisher to the board of Sydney Water, without declaring that Fisher was his wife Shauna Jarrett’s boss. Jarrett is assistant group secretary at the university.

“I expect the highest standard of integrity in government,” O’Farrell told reporters.

Andrew Constance will replace Pearce as finance minister. John Ajaka will take over from Constance as disability services minister and also take Pearce’s portfolio of the Illawarra.

