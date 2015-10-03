NSW Police have identified teenage gunman at police HQ as Farhad Khalil Mohammad Jabar

Photo: Paul Miller/ Getty

The Sydney gunman who was responsible for the shooting death of a NSW police financial officer has been identified as Farhad Khalil Mohammad Jabar, a 15 year old teenager of Iraqi-Kurdish background, a senior police source has told the ABC.

The shooting took place just after 4:30pm yesterday afternoon outside the NSW police headquarters on Charles Street in Parramatta. Farhad shot the civilian police officer at close range before firing several other rounds at officers as they exited the building.

He was eventually shot dead in an exchange of fire with NSW Special Constables.

The victim has since been identified as Curtis Cheng, a 17 year veteran of the police force’s Finance Department, according to NSW police commissioner Andrew Scipione.

Scipione described the crime as both “callous” and “an appalling act of brutality”.

“We believe his actions were politically motivated and therefore linked to terrorism.”

According to the Daily Telegraph, Farhad, originally from Iran, had reportedly visited Parramatta Mosque prior to the incident and was shouting “Allah, Allah” outside police headquarters following the shooting.

Scipione said there was “nothing to suggest that he was doing anything but acting alone” but added police have not ruled out the possibility of support networks.

Police say Farhad did not have a criminal history. According to reports by Fairfax, he attended the nearby high school Arthur Phillip High but had shown no signs of terrorist leanings on his social media.

“We’re a long way from establishing a full picture of this man, his exact motivations still remain a mystery to us,” Scipione said.

Minister for justice and police, Troy Grant, described the shooting as a “horrendous tragedy just days after we paid tribute to the men and women of the NSW Police Force for National Police Remembrance Day.”

“This will be a complex investigation and I have every confidence in the professionalism and dedication of the NSW Police Force to investigate this incident.”

