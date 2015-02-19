NSW Police riot squad are preparing for 'possible disruption' to court proceedings in Sydney

NSW Police are conducting an operation at Downing Centre court after receiving reports of “possible disruption” to court proceedings.

The Public Order and Riot Squad have been called in to the CBD to prevent interruption to a number of court hearings to be held today.

Five riot squad trucks have been posted at the court in Liverpool Street.

The operation is in conjunction with NSW Corrective Services.

A NSW Police spokesperson told Business Insider the operation is not terror related.

The SMH reports the the police operation may be related to a trial involving a notorious south-western Sydney criminal.

More to come.

