NSW Police Release CCTV Footage Of Man With Knife Who Went To Sydney Muslim School With A Knife

The man police want to speak to

NSW Police have released CCTV stills of a man man entered a Muslim school armed with a knife in the Sydney suburb of Minto yesterday afternoon.

The man spoke with a female staff member at the school on Benham Road just after 2pm on Stepember 25, left a short time later and was last seen in Kitson Road.

Noone was injured during the incident, but it’s believed staff were threatened and children hid under their desks. A crime scene was established and police are reviewing the CCTV footage, which features the man. He is described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, 20-25 years old and with an obese build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing brown/khaki pants and a green shirt.

Anyone who recognises the man should immediately contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

