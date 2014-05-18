NSW Police Officers Get High-Tech With New Body Cameras

Photo: Getty/ Bradley Kanaris

NSW police officers will receive the latest in high-tech police equipment when the state government begins its $4 million rollout of “body cameras” for patrolling police officers.

As part of the state’s effort to combat street crime, roaming officers will be issued with hi-tech cameras built into safety vests.

The state’s Police Assistant Commissioner Alan Clarke told The Sunday Telegraph the system is expected to deter to crime as offenders will be aware their actions were being filmed.

During its trial phase the Go-Pro like camera was also shown to have a positive impact on police behaviour with many reporting they behaved more professionally knowing they were being recorded.

The rollout of the body cameras comes as the government also introduces an Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology which can scan number plates at a rate of six per second.

