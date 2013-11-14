Police Have Charged A Man After He Was Found With 150 Kilograms Of Allegedly-Stolen Cheese

Photo: Shutterstock

Is this yours?

NSW police pulled a couple over early this morning, and allegedly found them in possession of 150 kgs of ‘Cheese King’ cheese in the back seat and boot of the car.

According to a statement police allegedly found drugs, and decided to search the car, leading them to discover the haul of dairy.

There’s a classic line from the release. “The cheese is believed to have been stolen or illegally obtained.”

A man has been charged with possession of a prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen. He was refused bail and will appear at Ryde Local Court today.

