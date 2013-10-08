Arrest Over Brutal Stabbing Death Of Sydney Entrepreneur; 20-Year Old Man Expected To Be Charged With Murder

Photo: Supplied

Police have confirmed a 20-year man has been arrested in relation to the stabbing death of Sydney entrepreneur Morgan Huxley.

Huxley was found in his Neutral Bay apartment with multiple stab wounds on 8 September. After his flatmate discovered him in his bedroom, he was taken to Royal North Shore hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

According to a statement police arrested the man at his Neutral Bay apartment, not far from Huxley’s home, at around 9.30am. Police expect he will be charged with murder.

“Police are not alleging that the man was known to Mr. Huxley,” a NSW State Crime Command spokesperson told Business Insider.

The man was taken to North Sydney Police Station, where he was interviewed by detectives from Strike Force Bandt, which was established to investigate Huxley’s killing.

News reports painted Huxley as a ladies’ man, with police said to have been concentrating on the multiple romantic relationships he was involved in at the time of his death.

He was last seen alone at his local pub where he stopped for a single beer after a night out with friends.

