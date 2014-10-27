A Guy On The Way To A Motor Rally Was Busted By Police Driving From Sydney To Melbourne At Over 200km/h

Photo: Jack Atley/ALLSPORT

Editor’s Note: This post originally included an image of a car not associated with the recent Police action. Business Insider Australia apologises to the owner of the vehicle for the error.

Over the weekend Police stopped an Audi RS6, racing from Sydney to Melbourne in the Modball Rally Australia, after the driver was caught speeding at a blistering 216 km/h.

The Modball Rally Australia pits luxury supercar driving teams against each other in a race between cities using public roads. It it due to finish in Warrnambool tomorrow.

In a statement to Gizmodo Australia this morning, police confirmed the man had his licence suspended after being caught travelling at allegedly nearly twice the legal limit.

Gundagai Highway Patrol stopped the Audi wagon around 1pm on Saturday in NSW’s Riverina region.

Here’s the full police statement:

A man has had his licence suspended and will appear in court after being detected travelling at an alleged speed nearly twice the limit in the State’s Riverina today. About 1pm (Saturday 25 October 2014), police from Gundagai Highway Patrol observed a black Audi RS6 wagon travelling south on the Hume Highway at Mundarlow at an alleged speed of 216 km/h in a 110 km/h signposted area. The Audi was stopped and the driver, a 29-year-old man from the United Kingdom, was issued a Field Court attendance notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h. He had his licence suspended on the spot and is due to appear at Gundagai Local Court on Monday 1 December 2014. Police will allege the man was driving to Melbourne as part of an organised rally event.

