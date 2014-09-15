NSW Police Are Investigating Several Threats Against Hospitals In Sydney

Photo Adam Berry/Getty

NSW Police is investigating threats made this afternoon against a number of public and private hospitals in Sydney.

Police remain tight-lipped about what has happened and the nature of the threats, and NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner referred enquiries to the office of the police minister.

Police say detectives are liaising with officers from the Department of Health to identify those responsible for the threats.

More to come.

