NSW Organised Crime Squad Seized $100 Million Worth Of Drugs

Some of the drugs seized in raids last week. Source: NSW Police

NSW Police believe they have smashed one of the state’s biggest drug supply rings following the arrest of four men and the seizure of more than 140kg of drugs in raids last week.

Last Wednesday, April 16, Organised Crime Squad detectives and police from the Tactical Operations Unit raided a property in the inner western Sydney suburb of Lilyfield, seizing 2kg of methylamphetamine, the drug known as ‘Ice’, also arresting three men.

The trio, a Campsie man, 29, a 40-year-old from Middleton Grange, and a 41-year-old from Surry Hills, were all charged over commercial drug supply offences as well as for involvement in criminal groups.

A 66-year-old Campsie man was arrested a short time later and also charged with commercial drug supply and criminal group offences.

All four were refused bail and await further court appearances in the coming weeks

Police subsequently executed search warrants at seven properties – three in Campsie, plus others in Canterbury, Beaumont Hills, Riverwood and Croydon Park. In a storage facility on Perry Street, Campsie, they seized 136kg of ephedrine, a prohibited pre-cursor chemical used to manufacture ice, more than 3.5kg of methylamphetamine and 1kg of cocaine.

The ephedrine would have produced more than 100kg of ice with an estimated street value of up to $100 million.

In Beaumont Hills, police seized $460,000 in cash plus numerous documents and electronic items. Cash, mobile phones and documents were seized from the other properties.

Commander of the State Crime Command, Assistant Commissioner Mark Jenkins, said police had arrested key players in what they believe is one of state’s biggest drug supply rings.

