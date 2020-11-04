NSW will open its border to Victoria later this month, allowing free movement for travellers between both states

Getty Images

The New South Wales/Victoria border will open on November 23, after being closed for the first time in a century.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian commended residents of both states for their efforts to fight the virus and urged people to remain vigilant.

This comes as Victoria records a string of days without locally acquired cases.

New South Wales will open up its Victoria border at 12.01AM on November 23, following days of just single digit COVID-19 cases recorded in both states.

On Wednesday morning, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that the state would allow free movement between the two states.

The NSW-Victoria was closed for the first time in century in July due to a rising number of coronavirus cases in Victoria.

Restrictions had eased in September, allowing residents within 50 kilometres of the border on either side to cross the border, but only if they had a permit.

The announcement will give people confidence to visit family and book holidays in the lead up to the Christmas period, Berejiklian said in a statement.

“I want to thank the community, particularly in our border towns, for their patience during what has been a particularly difficult time,” she said.

On Monday, 23 November – the NSW/Victoria border will reopen. We need to keep moving forward as we live with COVID-19. I have confidence that everyone will continue to work hard to keep everyone safe. — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) November 4, 2020

The Premier said the move was a calculated risk, and said that both state governments would monitor the situation as restrictions eased.

“Our policy in NSW is to keep moving forward and operating in a COVID-Safe manner — the re-opening of the NSW/Victorian border is another step in the right direction,” Berejiklian said.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard commended both state’s efforts and foreshadowed the easing of restrictions in Victoria, with the so-called ‘ring of steel’ around Melbourne being removed two weeks after the borders open.

“This will be a good riddance to a border that COVID-19 forced upon us,” he said.

For the fifth day in a row, Victoria reported 0 new cases, down from hundreds of new cases reported each day at its peak in July and August.

Meanwhile, NSW recorded 3 new local cases and 6 overseas acquired cases.

