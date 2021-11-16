The NSW government has introduced a bill to ban police access to COVID-19 data, in a push to reinstate privacy protections

Over the shoulder view of a mid-adult woman wearing a protective face mask standing in a vaccine waiting room, scanning a check-in barcode, in preparation of getting her COVID-19 vaccine.

New legislation being debated in NSW Parliament seeks to bring the state in-line with other states and territories that have banned police access to COVID-19 data.

The move follows increasing scrutiny of the government’s handling of citizen data since the start of the pandemic.

There is currently no overarching national law that governs how data procured through government created apps and tech is handled.

The NSW government is debating a bill on Tuesday that would ban the state’s police from accessing COVID-19 check in data, amid wider scrutiny of how citizen’s data has been managed since the start of the pandemic.

The bill passed the Upper House with bipartisan support and was endorsed by the state’s privacy watchdog.

It comes amid a raft of criticism around access given to state and territory police forces of COVID-19 data collected by government issued apps and tech, with privacy bodies, legal experts and human rights groups decrying the gaps in privacy protection for citizens from current laws.

There has been a disjointed and patchwork approach to the management of Australia’s COVID-19 data, with a range of rules in place across states and territories and no overarching nationwide legislation.

The bill also follows newly released research that shows that nationwide trust in the ability of major institutions and governments to maintain data privacy has declined since the start of the pandemic.

On November 10 the NSW minister for customer service and digital Victor Dominello introduced the Service NSW (One-stop Access to Government Services) Amendment (COVID-19 Information Privacy) Bill 2021 to the Legislative Assembly.

The minister said the state was proactively working to ensure that the data of its residents was used for only COVID-19-related purposes.

“The bill takes the long‑standing position that check-in data is to be used only for the purpose it was collected, or contact tracing, and enshrines it in legislation,” Dominello told Parliament.

“It will ensure that information cannot be accessed for secondary purposes, including for law enforcement and by use of a warrant,” he said.

The introduction of the bill follows a raft of cases where state police have accessed the check in data for criminal investigations unrelated to the pandemic.

Police access to check in app data in Western Australia, Victoria and Queensland have led to warnings from experts around scope creep and potential privacy infringements that could undermine trust in public health.

Western Australia and the ACT have responded to public criticism: both have now made it illegal for police to access data collected by check-in apps.

Victoria’s protection of check in data is a part of the state’s new pandemic bill, which has faced pushback and protests about its wider powers, which could expand the power of the health minister to enforce wide-ranging pandemic orders.

The Northern Territory, Queensland and South Australia rely on non-legislated protections.

The Greens last month introduced a federal bill that would prevent police accessing data Australia-wide, however it has not yet been debated.

It was a response to calls by the national privacy watchdog for a ban on police accessing COVID-19 data.

NSW has used the state’s public health order to prevent police accessing check in data from the government’s Service NSW app. However the NSW privacy commissioner in September recommended the protections be enshrined in law.

“Given the likelihood of an on-going need for Service NSW to collect personal and health information in coming months and possibly into 2022, it is appropriate for the Government to legislate these measures to further enhance the privacy protections already in place in relation to the collection and use of this information,” the commissioner said.

Findings from a new study released by the Australian National University (ANU) suggest Australians are growing increasingly wary of how their personal data is being captured and stored by governments and businesses after almost a year of living with state-run tech infrastructure necessitated by the pandemic.

It found nationwide trust in the ability of major institutions and governments to maintain data privacy fell from an average of 5.70 to 5.49 out of 10 between May 2020 and August 2021.

“Our analysis, covering a time when much of the east coast of Australia was living in lockdown, shows Australians were starting to get more wary about how their private data from check-in apps might be used by major institutions, including governments and corporations,” one of the study’s co-authors, Nicholas Biddle, said.