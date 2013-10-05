NSW Labor Leader John Robertson Says Murdered Businessman Michael McGurk Offered Him A $3 Million Bribe

MPs have been stunned by NSW Opposition leader John Roberston’s admission to News Limited that murdered businessman Michael McGurk offered him a $3 million bribe when he was head of Unions NSW.

“I was shocked to be made such an offer from Mr McGurk.

“I immediately rejected the offer outright and made it absolutely clear that all offers had to go through the tender process and therefore I was satisfied that was the end of the matter,” Robertson said in a statement to Fairfax Media today.

McGurk allegedly made the bribe in an attempt to buy the controversial Currawong site off the unions, however despite Robertson’s rejection of the offer, Minister for Planning Brad Hazzard is demanding answers for why the issue wasn’t brought up sooner.

“As a leader of the political party now, he really does need tot explain why he would have found that acceptable not to report a very serious criminal offer to the police or the ICAC,” Hazzard told ABC radio.

The controversy is expected to be used in a renewed political attack against Labor when parliament resumes this month.

Read more here.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.