NSW Is Expected To Announce Minimum Eight-Year Jail Terms For Drunken One-Punch Killings

NSW is expected to announce new laws to curb alcohol-related violence today. Photo: Getty

Proposed new laws are expected to be announced by the New South Wales government today, amidst public outrage over a number of deaths caused by alcohol-related violence.

Media reports in various publications say the measures will be unveiled Tuesday, with eight-year minimum jail terms for assaults causing death, where alcohol and drugs are a factor.

Maximum terms of 25 years are also expected for the “one-punch” crimes, which have been brought to public attention by the death of teenagers Daniel Christie and Thomas Kelly.

A Fairfax Media report says no mandatory minimum sentence will apply for fatal one-punch assaults that do not involve drugs or alcohol, citing an unnamed government source.

There is more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.