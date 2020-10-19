NSW is easing more coronavirus restrictions from this Friday. Here's what it means for restaurants and weddings.

Restaurants will be able to have more customers in NSW

New South Wales is lifting more restrictions from Friday October 23.

From that date, up to 30 people will be allowed to gather in public places, and up to 30 people can make a booking at a hospitality venue.

From December 1, up to 300 people can attend a wedding.

New changes to coronavirus restrictions are on the way for New South Wales.

The state government is easing further restrictions from Friday October 23, with 30 people now allowed to gather outside in public spaces. For hospitality venues, up to 30 customers will be allowed per booking, with 30 customers per table – an increase from 10 people.

Later this year, from December 1, up to 300 people will be permitted at weddings. However, this will be subject to the ‘one person per four square metres’ rule indoors and ‘one person per two square metres’ rule outside.

The announcement comes after a maximum of 300 people were allowed to attend corporate functions from Friday, October 16. Not to mention, the state government increasing the number of people allowed to attend outdoor seated music events from 20 to 500.

“These changes will provide a big boost to our hospitality venues,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement. “As we ease restrictions and find new ways to get businesses moving it is vital that customers and venues continue to be COVID-Safe.”

NSW has reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours but there have been four cases reported from overseas travellers in quarantine.

NSW has reported no new cases of locally transmitted #COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Four cases in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine were diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 4,153. pic.twitter.com/dmguEtvXAR — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 19, 2020

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard warned, however, that while low numbers are a good sign, the state is not completely in the clear.

“It is vital as we ease restrictions people continue to do the right thing, stay home if unwell and get tested, even with the most minimal of symptoms,” he said in a statement.

The changes in NSW come after Victoria relaxed some of its restrictions on Sunday. Among the restrictions, Melbournians can exercise and shop within a 25km, radius while hospitality venues in regional Victoria can have up to 40 customers indoors.

