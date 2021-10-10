Greater Sydney lockdown restrictions have partially lifted, as frontline retail and hospitality staff prepare to enforce COVID-19 vaccine rules

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Greater Sydney partially lifted Monday morning.

Non-essential retail, hospitality and personal services businesses will be permitted to welcome some fully vaccinated customers.

The state is bracing for growing case numbers as a result, with some staff expecting tense interactions with unvaccinated customers.

Businesses across Greater Sydney are today emerging from strict lockdown restrictions, opening their doors and welcoming vaccinated customers 107 days since a new wave of COVID-19 infections forced the city into hibernation.

From Monday, non-essential retailers, restaurants, hospitality venues, gyms and services like hairdressers will be permitted to conduct in-person trade, subject to customer density limits.

All patrons must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of entry, while essential services, like supermarkets, will welcome all customers regardless of vaccination status.

Ten fully vaccinated adults are permitted to gather in one home, while up to 30 fully vaccinated adults can meet outdoors.

New capacity limits have been introduced for weddings, funerals and ticketed events.

The limited reopening comes days after NSW achieved a 70% full vaccination rate, heralding a shift in the state’s COVID-19 strategy.

Instead of simply limiting movement to constrain the virus, the state government hopes high community vaccination rates will limit the number of people who fall seriously ill.

Premier Dominic Perrottet ceded infection rates will rise as a result of the eased restrictions.

“We’ve invested significant amounts in our health system and I’m very confident that we’ll get through this period of time,” Perrottet told ABC’s “News Breakfast”.

“But it’s not going to be without its challenges.”

Perrottet did not rule out targeted restrictions in the future, but said, “We want to make sure that we don’t go backwards.”

“The key to that is still getting that vaccination rate up,” he added. “So if you’re in New South Wales and you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please go out and do it.”

Speaking on “Sunrise”, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg reiterated the importance of vaccination rates to the national road map out of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Delta [variant] genie is out of the bottle, and the focus must be on reducing hospitalisations, reducing deaths,” he said.

“Cases are no longer the main indicator here.”

As of Monday morning, 73.5 per cent of New South Wales’ population aged over 16 years has been fully vaccinated.

A total of 496 new cases were recorded overnight.

While the state prepares for cases to increase as a result of the eased restrictions, retailers and front-line staff face a more immediate concern: customers who object to the state’s full-vaccination rule.

Workers at many Sydney restaurants, pubs, entertainment venues and personal service providers will direct customers to prove their vaccination status, potentially sparking tension between staff and vaccine hold-outs.

Perrottet has previously called for patience as workplaces adjust to the new rules. That may be stretched further by the fact NSW’s check-in app is yet to fully integrate with COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

The state’s residents have been urged to download their vaccination certificate through the Medicare smartphone app and display it when seeking entry to a business.

Staff who face abuse because of the new vaccine requirements should call the police, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said Monday.

“We are there to support small businesses that have opened,” Fuller told “Sunrise”.

Police will issue fines of $1,000 to those found to be in those recently reopened businesses without being fully vaccinated.

“I think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel but we still need to enforce the health orders in place,” Fuller added.

More restrictions will lift once the state hits an 80 per cent vaccination rate, which is currently projected to occur in late October.