The NSW government plans to build the most extensive EV charging network in the country, at a cost of $170 million

NSW has committed $171 million toward electric vehicle infrastructure in the state.

It follows Australia’s biggest-ever year of EV sales in 2021, which experts have called a turning point.

The new spending follows new policy aimed at boosting the country’s EV uptake by Labor and the Morrison government.

NSW has revealed it is committing $171 million toward building more than 1,000 EV charging stations in the state, as Australia accelerates its investment in low-emissions vehicles.

Once completed over a proposed four-year period, the state could have the most extensive EV network in the country.

While advocates in the sector have said national EV policies have obstructed industry growth, recently-released data shows sales of new electric vehicles in Australia tripled in the past 12 months after years of sluggish growth.

More than 20,000 additional drivers purchased EVs in 2021.

NSW treasurer Matt Kean said on Wednesday the government would offer $35 million to fund up to 50% of the capital costs for businesses to construct fast and ultra-fast EV charging stations along key travel routes in the state.

Ultra-fast chargers can take as little as 15 minutes to provide charge for 400km.

“This is expected to unlock around $160 million in private investment under our plan to build the biggest electric vehicle charging network in Australia,” Kean said.

It also said the program would likely be repeated over the next four years to construct more than 1,000 fast and ultra-fast chargers state-wide, with applications for co-funding.

The program will progress over two stages, with the first assessing eligibility and high-level merit criteria, followed by a more detailed application for charging sites required in the second stage.

First stage applications are due to be finalised in April with successful bidders and sites announced in mid-2022.

Kean said the move to build the EV charging stations was a “critical” part of the commitment to halving the emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050.

“Investments in renewable generation and charging infrastructure will also help our economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The Morrison government also recently ramped up its commitment to boosting the uptake of low emission vehicles.

In November it unveiled a new policy that committed a further $178 million to the future fuels fund with the goal of installing 50,000 EV chargers in homes across Australia.

At the time, Morrison said the plan would enable low emission vehicles to make up 30% of all new car sales by 2030.

But as the race to the federal election speeds up, Labor’s Shadow Minister for Industry and Innovation Ed Husic said the Coalition’s failure to step in sooner has left the country trailing the rest of the world.

Labor has committed ​$200 million over three years in loans, equity and other incentives focused on supporting the growth of a local manufacturing industry, along with lowering the cost of EVs in the country.

“What we’ve said is that we would bring in tax changes to help basically encourage the uptake of EVs,” Husic told Gizmodo Australia, something Labor contends the Morrison government has failed to do.

“It’s two things – it’s about revitalising manufacturing and lowering emissions while we do it,” Husic said.

Australia’s EV course correction

Australia has lagged significantly behind the rest of the world’s EV uptake until only recently.

In 2020, only 0.75% of new cars sold in Australia were electric vehicles, compared with 8.1% in the state of California alone, and 10.7% in the UK.

However, new Electric Vehicle Council (EVC) data released this week shows incentives introduced by state governments in recent months have helped propel EV demand in Australia.

In 2021 Australia recorded 20,665 EV sales, up from 6,900 in 2020, with sales growing to 1.95% of new vehicle purchases.

As of September 1, 2021, NSW offers a $3,000 rebate for battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell cars.

Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland and the ACT have all exempted or delayed EVs from stamp duty, with South Australia and WA also offering incentives and subsidies to purchase low emissions vehicles.

Behyad Jafari, chief executive of the EVC, said the past years’ sales figures showed the country had finally reached an inflection point on EV uptake.

“As a wealthy, car-loving, early-adapting nation, Australia should be an electric vehicle leader. If we were we could restart a thriving manufacturing industry supporting thousands of quality jobs,” Jafari said on Monday.

“But we need to build rapidly on this current momentum,” he said.

“The penny has now well and truly dropped on how good electric vehicles are. Most people in the car market will now be considering an electric option. The role of government is to help them make the jump.”